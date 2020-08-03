Project in Bono to widen College Street; provide sidewalks

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who live or work in Bono, traveling around the area is about to get easier.
The city is beginning phase two of its four-phase plan to improve College Street.
All four phases involve widening and resurfacing the street, plus adding curbs, drainage gutters, and sidewalks.
Mayor Danny Shaw said this is a big deal for Bono, and he’s excited about the ways this will benefit homeowners.
“Up until now, there’s been no place for [people] to walk other than in people’s yards or in the ditch or on the street,” Mayor Shaw said. “It’s been dangerous, but now, they’ll have a safe sidewalk to walk on.”
The project will take place on College Street, with each phase extending where the last phase left off. The project also takes place near the new Legacy Park.
The city received grants for each of the first three phases, totaling nearly $1 million:
- Phase 1: $375,000
- Phase 2: $264,000
- Phase 3: $300,000
The city applied for a grant for the fourth phase, and they’re expecting to get approved for it, but they haven’t heard the official word just yet.
Due to the construction, portions of College Street have been closed off to traffic.
Mayor Shaw added that there isn’t an official timeline as to when the project will be completed, but phase two will be completed in a few weeks, and phase three will be out for bids soon.
