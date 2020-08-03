Walnut Ridge Public Housing Agency continues to pick up pieces weeks after fire destroyed original building

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Walnut Ridge Public Housing Agency continues to recover after a fire destroyed the downtown building a few weeks ago.
They are now temporarily located at the Larkspur Gardens Community Center in an apartment complex just off the Lawrence County Memorial Hospital.
Housing Agency Director Debi Hart quickly made some phone calls after the fire burned the building.
“I contacted some of our reps and rural development, and they said it would be fine for us to use the community room [at Larkspur Gardens] temporarily,” Hart said. “We’re thrilled that we’re able to use this facility.”
The agency not only had to find a new building, but they had to replace computers, software, and printers just to get back going again.
Now, they’re trying to catch up on reports while meeting the needs of their clients, which is even more challenging due to COVID-19.
“We had just bought new supplies and everything at our old building, and so we’ve gotta do all that again to make our clients safe and our employees safe also,” Hart said. “We still have got a long, long road ahead of us and we know that. We’re just going to do what we can do and do the best we can do for our clients.”
Hart said they’ve been able to send utility checks out to clients and landlords Saturday. She adds that the agency is recreating files and working on reports to meet the needs of their clients.
Hart added that the agency has found a permanent location, located on 118 East Main Street in Walnut Ridge.
The building was formerly the Cavenaugh Dodge Sales Office until they relocated on US-67.
The agency plans to move into the new building by the first of September.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.