Affidavit: Man raped child multiple times, including with blow-up doll

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Pleasant Plains man is being held on a $500,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge him with multiple counts of rape.
On July 29, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office received a referral from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division regarding alleged child sexual abuse.
The child’s parent reported a “change in the female juvenile” and the child’s younger brother since January.
During an interview at the Child Safety Center, according to the probable cause affidavit, the female victim reported the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Lonnie Keith Cavaness, penetrated her in various ways too graphic to report here.
The child reportedly told Detective Sergeant Zach Rawlins “the sexual acts hurt her.”
She also claimed Cavaness had a “doll” in his closet. According to the affidavit, she said Cavaness made her play with the doll “while he engaged in sexual intercourse with the doll.”
Detectives then went to Cavaness’s home in Pleasant Plains where they reported finding a female blow-up doll with a pump during a search.
Following the search, detectives took Cavaness to the sheriff’s office where they read him his Miranda rights before interviewing him.
During questioning, according to the court documents, “Lonnie admitted to five different sexual offenses that occurred between himself” and the female child.
He also “confirmed that he engaged in sexual acts with the blow-up doll” and had the child play with it while he did so, the affidavit stated.
Cavaness reportedly admitted the girl had told him the sexual acts hurt, and that he “hugged and consoled her.”
After reviewing the affidavit, a judge found probable cause to charge Cavaness with five counts of rape and one count of battery in the second degree for physically injuring the female victim’s younger brother.
Cavaness remains in the Independence County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond awaiting his first appearance in circuit court on Aug. 25.
