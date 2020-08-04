Arkansas revenue exceeds expectations despite pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas finance officials say higher than expected sales tax collections boosted Arkansas’ revenue as the state began its fiscal year.
The Department of Finance and Administration on Tuesday said the state’s net available revenue collections in July totaled $665.9 million, which was $203.1 million higher than the same month last year and $52.7 million above forecast.
The department said all of the state’s major tax collection categories were above forecast, led by sales tax collections.
The state collected $236.4 million in sales taxes last month. Arkansas’ fiscal year began on July 1.
