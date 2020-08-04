‘Art for Animals’ a big success

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite some Covid-19 road blocks, the 10th Annual “Art for Animals” silent auction to benefit the Animal Welfare Alliance (AWA) ended with a big win last week.
The two-week silent auction of original artwork had been scheduled for April but was postponed until July 17-31.
Plans for a closing reception also had to be modified, with the entire event held on-line.
“We owe a big thank-you to the sponsors, the artists and all the bidders,” said AWA President Marge Van Praag, of Poplar Bluff. “We had 89 wonderful pieces of donated art; primary sponsor Barbara Pelton and her crew at Artfully Framed did their usual great job of framing all the pieces. And the generous bidders are netting us more than $6,800!”
Bids on the 5-by-7 artwork came from as far away as Florida and Minnesota. Poplar Bluff artist Laura Clark won the $100 Tackett Award for getting the highest bid. Her painting of a cat peeking from behind a paper sack brought $220.
Although most of the participating artists were human, five dogs submitted paintings to the auction.
Reka, a puppy owned by retired dog trainer Linda Kush, of Poplar Bluff, did a paw-print painting that sold for $150!
Proceeds from the silent auction benefit Animal Welfare Alliance programs. AWA provides $50 vouchers for qualifying pet owners to help with spay/neuter costs and has spent more than $80,000 on that project since 2009. With the cooperation of Poplar Bluff’s Animal Control officers, AWA also helps provide vaccinations for puppies and kittens in the city’s shelter. The organization sets aside half of all income toward construction of a no-kill shelter to serve this area.
For more details on the organization or on upcoming events, visit awasemo.org or facebook.com/awasemo
