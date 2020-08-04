‘Art for Animals’ a big success

Proceeds from the silent auction benefit Animal Welfare Alliance programs. AWA provides $50 vouchers for qualifying pet owners to help with spay/neuter costs and has spent more than $80,000 on that project since 2009. With the cooperation of Poplar Bluff’s Animal Control officers, AWA also helps provide vaccinations for puppies and kittens in the city’s shelter. The organization sets aside half of all income toward construction of a no-kill shelter to serve this area.