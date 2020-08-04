Aug 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Aug. 4. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Today’s sunny, dry weather will have you checking the calendar.
In fact, afternoon highs in the low 80s over the next couple days are about ten degrees cooler than the August average.
North breezes and cool temperatures will make for a few pleasant evenings, as well.
This break from summer ends by the weekend as high pressure shifts from the Midwest into the Ohio Valley.
News Headlines
COVID-19 has not stopped one humane program from rescuing dogs, but it is limiting the funds they need to stay open.
A Region 8 housing program continues to pick up the pieces after fire destroyed their home base.
As one familiar face steps away from the Jonesboro mayoral race, another candidate steps in.
