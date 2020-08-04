Collins Theatre expands in downtown Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Collins Theatre has stood tall for many years and for the first time since 1962, the theatre has grown.
The Collins Theatre Foundation purchased the two buildings beside the theatre. This includes 116 W. Emerson St. and 118 W. Emerson St.
McCarroll Printing Inc. will occupy the building for up to five years, or until they decide to retire, according to Foundation chairman Andrew Fulkerson.
Fulkerson’s great-grandparents built the theatre in 1925.
The first expansion took place in 1962. Then, they bought Terry’s Café and Western Union, two businesses located beside the theatre.
Fulkerson’s grandparents ran it until 1985 when they gave it to the Greene County Fine Arts Council.
The Collins Theatre Foundation was formed in 1990, taking control of the theatre.
Now, the Foundation focuses on renovating the 118 building directly beside the theatre with plans on serving more of the community.
“We needed more restrooms for some of the more heavily attended shows,” he said. “This is going to give us the opportunity to do that. It’s also going to be a great chance to have an additional facility as a meeting room for community events.”
A prep kitchen will be added but one construction element gives them an issue.
The foundation of the 118 building and the Collins Theatre have a two-foot difference in height.
Fulkerson said a chairlift will be installed in the future.
Through the planning, the Foundation decided to name the 118 building after its president, Joe Wessell.
“Joe Wessell has done more than anyone individual to benefit the theatre over the last 30 years than anybody I can think of,” Fulkerson said. “We couldn’t think of anybody better to put their name on this building than Joe Wessell.”
A photograph of the future ‘Wessell Building’ was presented to Joe Wessell Monday night during an event. He said he was surprised.
“It had my name on it, the Wessell Building. Really, I was at a loss of words,” he said. “Usually, I’m not at a loss of words but it kind of, it really touched me that they thought that much to do that for me.”
The next steps for the remodel include getting the plans approved.
Shockingly enough, Fulkerson’s family impact continues.
His granddaughter did an architecture internship in Little Rock where she helped design the Wessell Building.
The renovation will be paid for by grants, donations, and money collected from the Collins Theatre shows.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.