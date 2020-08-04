First COVID-19 death reported in Independence County

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Just hours after Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced it was among the state’s top 10 in new COVID-19 cases, Independence County recorded its first death from the coronavirus.
County Judge Robert Griffin announced on social media Monday evening that a resident had died.
“I can tell you no more than that regarding who, demographics, or location,” Griffin stated. “Our active cases continue to increase.”
According to the latest numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health, which were last updated at 1:50 p.m. Monday, the county has 221 active cases.
On Monday, the county reported 32 new COVID-19 cases within the previous 24 hours.
Griffin concluded his message with the following advice: “Please, follow the safety guidelines. Let’s stop this virus together. God bless all.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.