Jaren Jackson Jr. out for the season with torn meniscus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a short restart season for one of the Grizzlies’ star players.
Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee during Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
According to the team, Jackson experienced an unstable landing after making contact with a Pelicans player while contesting a shot. Doctors later diagnosed him with a meniscus tear in his left knee.
Jackson is expected to make a full recovery.
Jackson finished Monday’s game with 21 points, but the Grizz still fell to the Pelicans 109-99.
Memphis is 0-3 from inside the NBA bubble in Orlando. They still have a two-game lead with five seeding games left.
Next up for the Grizz is the Utah Jazz Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.