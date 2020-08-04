Miracle League Park to be named after Mayor Harold Perrin

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro City Council voted unanimously to name the Miracle League Park after Mayor Harold Perrin.
The amendment was a walked on by Councilmember Chris Moore Tuesday night.
Moore said they approved the measure during the Public Works Council meeting and it was the proper way to honor the mayor.
Mayor Perrin was among those who helped bring the Miracle League Park to Jonesboro, which officially opened in 2014.
He recently announced that he would not seek re-election this year after serving 12 years as mayor and 13 years in the city council.
