More catalytic converter thefts reported

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Catalytic converter thieves are still on the prowl.
J and L Auto Sales, 3103 Dan Ave., is the latest victim in a string of more than 30 thefts this year in Jonesboro.
Lonnie Weston reported that sometime in the last month someone stole two catalytic converters from an RV parked in the lot.
He estimated the cost at $600.
Weston told Officer Brandon D. Butler he reviewed security camera footage from the previous week, but it did not show a crime take place.
Butler searched the area but, according to his initial incident report, found nothing of evidentiary value. Currently, there are no suspects.
The report noted that the case had been reviewed by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Jonesboro Police Department but it would not be assigned due to lack of evidence, suspects, or possible leads.
Last week, JPD received numerous reports of catalytic converter thefts, including one stolen from a church van.
