Multi-County chase ends in Paragould

CRAIGHEAD/GREENE COUNTIES, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County Sheriff’s deputies and Greene County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a chase that ended in Paragould Tuesday night.
Around 10 p.m., the Craighead County Sheriff's Office reported the chase.
As of 11 p.m., Region 8 News hasn't learned why the chase started and how it ended. However, we know it ended near Honeysuckle Road and Highway 412 in Paragould.
No injuries have been reported.
We have reached out to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office for more information and we’ll update you once we hear back.
