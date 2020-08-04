One dead after helicopter crash in Tennessee River

The Knoxville Fire Department said the crash occurred around 7:42 p.m. just behind a home in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood on Lakeview Drive. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) there were four people on board the aircraft. KFD said three of the passengers escaped the crash and were picked up by a pontoon boat. KFD originally said they were taken to a hospital, but later said that none of the three needed medical treatment and denied transportation.