SEC adjusts preseason calendar, first football practice is August 17th

BIRMINGHAM (KAIT) - The Southeastern Conference has pushed back their preseason football schedule.
They announced that the first allowable practice is Monday, August 17th. The new SEC calendar gives student-athletes more days off & fewer practices compared to current NCAA rules.
“In the revised SEC preseason football calendar, from August 7-16 schools are permitted to conduct up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walkthroughs. Beginning August 17 and until the opening game, schools are allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time. A five-day acclimatization period is required, with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads.”
Arkansas and Missouri will begin the season on Saturday, September 26th. The SEC will have a 10-game conference only schedule in 2020, the dates and opponents will be finalized soon.
