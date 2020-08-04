Special election an opportunity for election annex to test COVID safety measures

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday was the first day of voting in the Jonesboro Public Schools special election at the Craighead County Election Annex.
This is also the first time the annex is testing out its COVID safety measures.
With early voting beginning today, the annex is focused on getting voters in and out as quick and safe as possible. Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack says this is a great trial run in preparation for November.
“Our main unknown is how fast we’ll be able to go with our line, so we want to do it as quickly as possible while keeping everyone safe,” Clack said. “I like this trial run so we can really get that timing down and be sure we can get people as through as fast as we can in November.”
Clack says the annex is practicing social distancing, spacing each machine six feet apart, and cleaning the equipment after each voter.
She adds that there are plenty of options to spread out, whether it’s the safety options in the annex, or having a location for an absentee voting drop off in addition to the option to mail the absentee ballot.
Early voting will run through Friday and pick back up Monday, August 10 before the special election is held on Tuesday, August 11 at the Don Riggs Hurricane Gym at Jonesboro High School.
