Sultana Historical Preservation Society awarded $10,000 grant

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sultana Historical Preservation Society has been approved for a $10,000 grant to renovate a historic gym in Marion.
The Union Pacific Railroad Board approved the grant.
Once complete, it will be the new home for the Sultana Disaster Museum.
The museum will showcase a shipwreck that happened over 155 years ago that killed 1,800 people along the Mississippi River.
The Sultana was carrying Union soldiers back from the Civil War when it happened in April 1865.
