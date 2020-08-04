TB&P: L.J. Bryant may run for Jonesboro Mayor

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Alderman L.J. Bryant may seek the office of Jonesboro Mayor.
According to Talk Business & Politics, Jonesboro Alderman L.J. Bryant spent part of Monday and Tuesday making phone calls about running for the position.
Bryant is expected to make a decision to run on Wednesday.
In 2010, Bryant ran for state land commissioner and in 2012 and he ran for a state representative seat.
He currently serves on the Jonesboro City Council for Ward 5, Position 1. His term isn’t set to expire until 2022.
If he runs, he will join former State Rep. Harold Copenhaver, Thomas Elwood and Andy Shatley in the race.
Mayor Harold Perrin announced he will not seek a fourth term due to health concerns.
