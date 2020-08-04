Vehicle break-ins reported at Wappapello Lake boat ramps

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers at Wappapello Lake are urged to lock their vehicles while out on the water.
According to a Facebook post, the Wappapello Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has learned of several vehicles getting broken into or tampered with at the boat ramps. Victims are encouraged to report these incidents to the local sheriff’s department in which the crime takes place.
“The Corps encourages users of the lake to make sure and secure your vehicle prior to departure and to ensure that no valuables are left inside your vehicles,” the Facebook post said. “Always remain vigilant and report suspicious activities and/or behaviors.”
Victims of break-ins can also notify park authorities at the the following numbers:
- Wappapello Lake Project Office: 573-222-8562
- Patrolling Park Ranger: 573-778-5404
