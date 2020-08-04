Yadi, DeJong, other Cardinals players who tested positive for COVID-19 named

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The six Cardinals players who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been named.
They include: catcher Yadier Molina, shortstop Paul DeJong, infielder Rangel Ravelo, infielder Edmundo Sosa and relievers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley.
Yadier Molina announced on Instagram he tested positive for COVID-19.
The St. Louis Cardinals catcher said on Tuesday, August 4 he tested positive even after following the prevention recommendations.
“I’ll do everything in my power to get back ASAP for Cardinals fans, St. Louis City and my teammates,” he said in the post.
On Monday, it was announced the Cardinals series against the Detroit Tigers was postponed.
It was confirmed a total of 13 members of the Cardinals organization, seven players and six staff, had tested positive.
