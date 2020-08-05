Arkansas State senior Zan Luka Stirn will play in 2020 U.S. Amateur

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State will once again be represented in one of the biggest tournaments in golf.
Zan Luka Stirn qualified for the 2020 U.S. Amateur, he’s currently 79th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. The Slovenia native will play at the famed Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon. Stirn competes in 36 holes of stroke play starting Monday. The top 64 golfers will advance to match play. He’ll tee off Monday at 3:58pm and Tuesday at 11:45am.
Past champions of this event include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Bobby Jones, Bryson DeChambeau. The U.S. Amateur champion & runner-up qualify to play in The Masters & the U.S. Open.
It’s the 2nd straight year that a Red Wolf has competed in the U.S. Amateur. Julien Sale (93rd in WAGR) reached the Round of 32 in 2019. That result qualified him to compete this year, but international COVID-19 travel restrictions made it impossible for Sale to get to Oregon.
