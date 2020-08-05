Arkansas State senior Zan Luka Stirn will play in 2020 U.S. Amateur

Zan Luka Stirn qualified for the 2020 U.S. Amateur, he’s currently 79th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. The Slovenia native will play at the famed Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon. Stirn competes in 36 holes of stroke play starting Monday. The top 64 golfers will advance to match play. He’ll tee off Monday at 3:58pm and Tuesday at 11:45am.