Arkansas State women’s basketball will host Arkansas in 2021

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s basketball coach Matt Daniel revealed a unique opponent for the 2021-22 season.
He tweeted that the Red Wolves will host Arkansas on November 19th, 2021 at First National Bank Arena. It’ll be the first game in a multi-year series between A-State & the UofA.
It would be the first matchup between Arkansas State and Arkansas since the 2005 Women’s NIT. 10,892 were there that day, the largest crowd at First National Bank Arena (formerly known as The Convo). Ali Carter Brooks led the way with 25 points as the Lady Indians beat the Razorbacks 98 - 84.
The 2020-21 A-State schedule is still being constructed. Daniel mentioned in a July interview that the Red Wolves would open the season at Missouri. A-State will also have non-conference road matchups at Iowa & Butler.
Arkansas will play an in-state opponent in the 2020-21 season. The Razorbacks will continue a series with Little Rock, they matched up December 21st, 2019 at the Verizon Arena.
