Cardinals return to St. Louis, get in workout ahead of games

“It’s scary how quick it can go and move with people that are taking every precaution they can,” Shildt said. “We’ll just be more diligent. In some cases that’s hard to imagine, but this group has had some conversations, players and staff. We care about our teammates and we care very much about our industry, and we cared very much about it before it happened. But we will take it to the next level where, candidly, we probably won’t interact at all in any shape or form.”