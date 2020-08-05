Crews respond to horse barn fire

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters from Brookland and Greene County responded to a fire Wednesday morning at a large horse barn.
Jeff Presley, Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 director, reported the fire just after 8:30 a.m. in the 200-block of County Road 940.
The Brookland Fire Department first responded to the scene and later the Southern Greene County Fire Department was called to the scene for mutual aid.
Please, yield to responding emergency vehicles.
Region 8 News has a reporter on the way and will update this story as details become available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.