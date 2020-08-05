Fire departments receive wildfire suppression kits from Arkansas Department of Agriculture

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly two dozen area volunteer fire departments in Region 8 will be receiving equipment to help fight wildfires in their area.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the departments received Wildfire Suppression Kits this year. The kits were given by the Rural Fire Protection program, which is operated by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division.
The Forestry Division received $272,000 and distributed 84 kits statewide, officials said.
The kits have everything from backpack water pumps to leaf blowers inside them, with officials saying the application period for next year’s program is expected to start Aug. 17.
Among the departments to receive the kits were:
- Brookland = Craighead County
- Caraway = Craighead County
- Cave City = Sharp County
- Clarkridge = Baxter County
- Cord = Independence County
- Cotton Plant = Woodruff County
- Desha = Independence County
- El Paso = White County
- Erwin = Jackson County
- Fairview = White County
- Hughes = St. Francis County
- Lafe = Greene County
- Marmaduke = Greene County
- Newark = Independence County
- Nine Mile Ridge = Fulton County
- Northeast Greene County = Greene County
- Pangburn = White County
- Piggott = Clay County
- Pineville = Izard County
- Salem = Fulton County
- Sixth District = Stone County
- Wilson = Mississippi County
