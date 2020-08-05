Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro receives $35,000 in grant funds

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro received $35,000 in grant funds for operational support.
The Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation donated the funds to help Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro continue to build safe and affordable housing in the city of Jonesboro.
“We are thankful to the Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation for awarding Habitat this grant. The funds will help grow our local Habitat for Humanity and better serve families in Jonesboro through affordable housing,” said Micheal Sullivan, Executive Director for the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro.
Founded in 1966, The Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation focuses on youth, education, the arts, health and affordable housing.
The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro has helped 22 families reach their dream of homeownership.
Those interested in applying for affordable housing can visit the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro website or call 870-203-9898.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.