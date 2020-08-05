JETS awarded $2.6 million grant from Federal Transit Administration

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Economical Transit System (JETS) was awarded a $2.6 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration.
The grant funding comes from the CARES Act signed by President Trump in March.
According to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elane L. Chao, the grant will improve operations and purchase vehicles and equipment during the pandemic.
“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said Chao.
This funding could also be used to implement policies and procedures regarding face masks and supplying personal protective equipment for employees and customers.
JETS has been offering public transportation to Jonesboro residents and visitors since 2006.
