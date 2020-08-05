Jonesboro police investigate shooting

Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening after a person showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 5, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 10:06 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening after a person showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, police got a call around 6 p.m. Wednesday about the situation. The person, whose name was not released, had a small-caliber wound to the back and the injury was non-life threatening.

The Jonesboro Police Department CID are investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

