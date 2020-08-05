Man arrested after dragging victim with vehicle down the road, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces an aggravated assault charge after Jonesboro police say he ran a woman down to the ground with a vehicle, plus dragged her down the road with his vehicle.
Skyler Sims, 32, Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member and leaving the scene of an accident.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to the intersection of Dudley and Race around 5:20 p.m. Sunday due to a pedestrian crash.
Jonesboro police found the victim, who was later taken to a Little Rock hospital with broken ribs and had to have surgery on her pelvis, at the scene; and spoke to a witness.
The witness told police she and the victim had been in the truck with Sims and that Sims and the victim had started arguing.
“They (victim and witness) got out of the vehicle and took off walking and that Skyler then revved up his engine and done some doughnuts blocking them on the sidewalk and that the victim and he began to argue again,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “The witness said the victim took off walking and that Skyler sped off towards the victim and ran her down to the ground with the vehicle. She said that he exited the vehicle and started screaming and crying and tells her to call 911.”
The victim also spoke with police.
“The only statement that the victim could provide to officers at the scene was that Skyler ... had drug her down the road with his vehicle,” police said.
A $250,000 cash-only bond was set Wednesday for Sims, who will be arraigned Sept. 28 in circuit court.
