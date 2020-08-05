Man arrested after dragging victim with vehicle down the road, police say

“They (victim and witness) got out of the vehicle and took off walking and that Skyler then revved up his engine and done some doughnuts blocking them on the sidewalk and that the victim and he began to argue again,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “The witness said the victim took off walking and that Skyler sped off towards the victim and ran her down to the ground with the vehicle. She said that he exited the vehicle and started screaming and crying and tells her to call 911.”