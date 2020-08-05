Man killed in fiery crash

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas man died early Tuesday morning when his pickup truck overturned and caught fire.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12:18 a.m. on State Highway 147 near Anthonyville in Crittenden County.
Michael H. Purkey, 57, of Horseshoe Lake was southbound when his 2011 Chevy Silverado ran off the roadway, overturned, and caught on fire.
The weather was clear and the road conditions were dry, according to the preliminary fatal crash summary.
It was the 357th fatality on Arkansas roads this year.
