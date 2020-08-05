Roundabout construction requiring lane closures

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In order to minimize crashes at a Craighead County intersection, road crews will have to temporarily shut down lanes and shift traffic in the coming year.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that work will begin this week on a roundabout at the intersection of Harrisburg Road (Highway 163) and East Lawson Road (Highway 158).
Motorists can expect temporary lane closures and traffic shifts as the work progresses, ArDOT stated in a news release.
The more than $1.5 million dollar project, which was awarded to Asphalt Producers, LLC in February, will include earthwork, drainage, asphalt, concrete, lighting, and other construction to complete the project.
It is expected to be completed in 2021, weather permitting.
Traffic will be controlled by barrels, flaggers, and signage. Motorists are advised to use caution when approaching and traveling through the work zone.
