Several report feeling late-night earthquake in New Madrid Co., Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake may have interrupted the sleep of some in the Bootheel late Tuesday night, Aug. 5.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.5 quake registered at 11:47 p.m. nearly 2 miles northwest of Marston, Missouri.
A handful reported to the USGS that they felt the small tremor.
Two residents in Portageville and one in Lilbourn, Perryville and Wynne, Arkansas, all reported feeling the quake.
The tremor is part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
More information about the earthquake can be found here.
