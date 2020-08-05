Shooting investigation underway in Kennett, Mo.

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Kennett Police are investigating the shooting of a 67-year-old woman on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Officers were called to a home on the 700 block of Vandeventer Street around 5:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting.
A 50-year-old woman was found wounded. She was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson said a 67-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the home.
Charges are pending.
No names are being released at this time.
Chief Wilson said the investigation remains active.
Investigators are in the process of collecting evidence.
