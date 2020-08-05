St. Jude IRONMAN 70.3 Memphis Triathlon canceled for 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the inaugural St. Jude IRONMAN 70.3 Memphis Triathlon has been canceled for 2020.
According to a news release, the triathlon cannot take place in 2020 and will now debut on October 2, 2021.
St. Jude officials said the health and safety of the community is their utmost priority and the triathlon cannot move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Jude would also like to thank athletes for their commitment and they look forward to providing them with an exceptional race experience in the future.
