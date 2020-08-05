Three to run for Paragould Mayor in November

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The filing period for the 2020 General Election has ended, and three men signed up to run for Paragould Mayor.
Farrell Gibson, Josh Agee, and Jesse Fry all filed to replace longstanding mayor Mike Gaskill.
Gibson, who owns and operates Terry’s Cafe says, “The city is at an inflection point as we elect a new mayor for the first time in over 20 years, and I am the conservative for the job.
Agee has served the City of Paragould as a City Council Member for the past eight years. Josh is also a founding member of the Greene County Future Fund and has worked on the 8 Mile Creek Trail Project.
Fry according to his Facebook post, has been a citizen of Paragould since 2001. Fry says he’s been working as the chief electrical inspector of Jonesboro at the municipal building and has “learned first hand how to handle a disaster like the tornado that ripped through the center of town (Jonesboro), dealing with the pandemic, and continuing the daily routine of inspection to keep up with the production of a fast-growing city.”
Current mayor Mike Gaskill has been at the helm of the city for 23 years. Gaskill told Region 8 News in a one on one interview that he first ran, “because he wanted to see the city better than he found it.”
Election day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
