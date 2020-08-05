Tyler Zuber gets out of a bases loaded jam Tuesday

CHICAGO (KAIT) - A Red Wolf had an adventure Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.
Kansas City relief pitcher Tyler Zuber got the ball in the 7th inning vs. the Cubs. He gave up a leadoff double. A fielders choice and 2 Chicago walks would load the bases.
Zuber would bounce back, getting two groundouts to retire the side. The Cubs would hold off a late Royal rally to get a 5-4 victory.
The White Hall native hasn’t allowed a run in 5 of his 6 big league appearances. Tyler has allowed just 3 hits in 6 and two-thirds innings this season.
