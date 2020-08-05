Ward election measures postponed to next year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Council members postponed two measures dealing with the process that some aldermen are elected in Jonesboro during a meeting Tuesday night.
On July 28, the Jonesboro Nominating and Rules Committee forwarded an ordinance that would allow Position 1 council members to be voted in by residents of their ward only, while the remaining council members are elected by the city.
Right now, both positions are elected by the whole city.
On Aug. 4, the city council voted to postpone one of the ordinances until the second meeting in January 2021.
They also decided to postpone the other ordinance regarding this vote because it would require council members to draft the ordinance all over again.
Councilmember Bobby Long told the council Tuesday night that he heard health concerns over the use of 5G towers from constituents.
That's why NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University Dean Dr. Shane Speights gave a presentation on the matter which had several sources cited from both sides of the argument.
Dr. Speights said other places like California, Louisiana and Hawaii are already working to address the 5G concerns.
"It's certainly not a conversation only happening here in Jonesboro," Dr. Speights said. "It's happening all over the country. I think it's a good conversation to have. We just don't have the data to back up, like I said, one way or the other, in terms of safety or we know for a fact it causes untoward harm."
City of Jonesboro Engineer Craig Light gave an update on several projects.
He told councilmembers that they are still finalizing plans for bathrooms to be built at the Jonesboro Shooting Complex, which is one of the requirements to get funding for that facility.
Light also said the Caraway Road and Highland Drive is seeing delays because they are waiting on a traffic signal. However, crews are done with the southside of the road project.
In regards to the Veterans Village, Light said that most of the foundations have been laid and that they are making progress.
Light also said the Highway 18 overpass is moving on to the next step and will require some type of road closure in the area. The road department is expected to announce the traffic changes in the coming days.
The meeting ended with a special moment in the council reports, where they voted to name Miracle League Park after Mayor Harold Perrin.
