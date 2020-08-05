Westside Consolidated School District wanted to be “confident” when releasing reopening plans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - School starts in just 20 days for most students and while many school districts have released their back to school plans, Westside Consolidated School District says they wanted to put out as much accurate information together they could.
“The re-entry plan came out later than most schools, but I wanted to be confident in the information I gave you, and sometimes that wouldn’t have been possible if I would have gave it to you earlier,” Superintendent Scott Gauntt said.
Gauntt said the district began planning in April and so far, they have bought over 50 thermal thermometers, added stickers to the hallways to direct traffic in the same direction and even foggers to disinfect the cafeteria and buses.
The district will also offer a virtual option so students can learn at the same instruction, at the same time with the same teacher even if they are at home sick.
Those at home will be able to log in to Zoom and interact with peers and their teachers.
Those videos will also be recorded for those who can not log in at all. All students will be provided with devices to complete school work.
The district will also have a new policy that will require students to either be physically in the classroom or logged in virtually to not be counted as absent.
The blended learning allows the school to move over to virtual with ease in the event of an outbreak at school.
There will also be no AMI or snow days.
“The support we have felt from the community has been amazing,” Westside Elementary Principal Kelli Murray said.
District officials said they appreciate parents during this time and call on them to be the first line of defense before sending their students to school.
The district will screen students daily and are requiring students 5th to 12th to wear masks.
There was also a strong recommendation that students 4th and below wear masks as well.
Gauntt announced Holli Crowe, a nurse who has been with the district for over 10 years, will be the “point of contract” regarding COVID and the school.
One parent in attendance said her senior is excited to make the return back.
“He will be here if he is well if he is not well, he will be logged in at 8 o’clock ready for class, just like normal,” parent, Carlena Adams said. “I am very proud of the school for making things as safe as possible for students to come back into a normal environment.”
Superintendent Gauntt was sure to tell parents they are going to do their best to make school as normal as possible.
