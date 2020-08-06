Arkansas State football previews fall camp, holds Virtual Media Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State reported for fall camp Thursday morning. The Red Wolves also held a Virtual Media Day, describing a unique offseason and much more.
“I have a feeling that I’ll coach more COVID-19 protocols this season than X’s and O’s. But if that’s what needs to be done to keep this group safe, that’s what I’m going to do,” said head coach Blake Anderson.
This scarlet and black summer has been anything but routine. From masks and social distancing, to walk-throughs and a changing schedule.
“You know, when we first brought guys back, and tested them, and had a few test positive, to be able to go through the summer without another big issue, and to really have guys stay safe, and to get through somewhat a normal summer, I’d say we’re really really lucky,” added Anderson. “The challenge is, again, going to be continue to evaluate and what that daily. Be willing to change and be flexible. I wouldn’t put our guys out there if I didn’t feel like we were ready to take the first step, and go back to playing ball and doing what we love.”
Anderson revealed that senior quarterback Logan Bonner would take the first reps Friday in the first practice of fall camp. Bonner is battling sophomore Layne Hatcher in a race of All-Sun Belt caliber QBs.
“Yeah, I’m really excited to get on the field with the guys,” Bonner said. “I think everybody is chomping at the bit. I think we’re fortunate to be playing. A lot of guys are just really happy to be here. Other schools around the country aren’t even having a season, so I think it’s really exciting.”
JHS alum Jonathan Adams Jr. is one of several headliners on the Red Wolves offense. He was selected to the Biletnikoff Award watch list last month. Adams aims to become a more vocal leader.
“I’m trying to get better at everything, like leadership and stuff like that,” he said. “Trying to keep the team together, keep everything right. Everything and be that spark if we need it.”
The Red Wolves defense had an injury plagued 2019, but they’re ready to regroup.
Caleb Bonner feels that “we got a real special secondary. Anthony Switzer, Detravion Green, Antonio Fletcher, Jarius Reimonenq, man the list goes on and on. Linebacker corps, we got Derrick Bean at mike, Jeffmario Brown at the will, got young guys behind them, Fred Hervey. D-line looking good, I’m just ready to see how we actually play.
Antonio Fletcher is happy to return to action after missing spring practice with an injury. “I haven’t played since the bowl game. I didn’t go through the spring at all. It was like depressing. So now I feel like I’m able to take the field, I won’t take anything for granted. It’s going to be fun. It’s probably going to be my best fall camp.”
Arkansas State kicks off fall camp Friday morning at 8:35am. All practices are CLOSED to the public.
2020 ARKANSAS STATE FOOTBALL FALL CAMP SCHEDULE
Friday, Aug. 7: Practice 1 (8:35 AM)
Saturday, Aug. 8: Practice 2 (8:35 AM)
Sunday, Aug. 9: Practice 3 (8:35 AM)
Monday, Aug. 10: Practice 4 (8:35 AM)
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Practice 5 (8:35 AM)
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Recovery Day (no practice)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Practice 6 (8:35 AM)
Friday, Aug. 14: Practice 7 (8:35 AM)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Practice 8 (9:45 AM) (Scrimmage)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Practice 9 (4:00 PM)
Monday, Aug. 17: Practice 10 (8:35 AM)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Practice 11 (8:35 AM)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Practice 12 (8:35 AM)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Recovery Day (no practice)
Friday, Aug. 21: Practice 13 (8:35 AM)
Saturday, Aug. 22: Practice 14 (9:45 AM) (Scrimmage)
Sunday, Aug. 23: Recovery Day (no practice)
Monday, Aug. 24: Practice 15 (8:35 AM)
Tuesday, Aug. 25: First Day of Classes at Arkansas State University
