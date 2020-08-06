Arkansas State football previews fall camp, holds Virtual Media Day

“You know, when we first brought guys back, and tested them, and had a few test positive, to be able to go through the summer without another big issue, and to really have guys stay safe, and to get through somewhat a normal summer, I’d say we’re really really lucky,” added Anderson. “The challenge is, again, going to be continue to evaluate and what that daily. Be willing to change and be flexible. I wouldn’t put our guys out there if I didn’t feel like we were ready to take the first step, and go back to playing ball and doing what we love.”