Arkansas State University prepares for commencement
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 6, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 11:04 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University prepares for commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium.

The 2020 Summer Commencement will take place on Friday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m.

The 2020 Spring Commencement will take place on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 9 a.m.

A-State had about 2,000 graduates for the spring and summer.

One graduate, Bianca Harris, says the entire process has been nerve-wracking, but this is better than nothing at all.

“I never assumed this moment would be happening, like it’s actually here. I hate that it happened the way did. But, this feeling; I’m a bachelor’s graduate so I’m excited,” she says.

Everyone entering and exiting the stadium will be required to wear a face-covering.

Graduates will also not line up for a processional.

The graduation will be streamed live on the Arkansas State University Facebook page.

