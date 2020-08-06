JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University prepares for commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium.
The 2020 Summer Commencement will take place on Friday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m.
The 2020 Spring Commencement will take place on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 9 a.m.
A-State had about 2,000 graduates for the spring and summer.
One graduate, Bianca Harris, says the entire process has been nerve-wracking, but this is better than nothing at all.
“I never assumed this moment would be happening, like it’s actually here. I hate that it happened the way did. But, this feeling; I’m a bachelor’s graduate so I’m excited,” she says.
Everyone entering and exiting the stadium will be required to wear a face-covering.
Graduates will also not line up for a processional.
The graduation will be streamed live on the Arkansas State University Facebook page.
