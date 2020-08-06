Aug. 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It's Thursday, Aug. 6. We're helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
It’s been a comfortable couple days across Region 8, but it’ll start to feel hotter this afternoon.
Northeast winds keep the humidity respectable through the end of the week.
Our warming trend continues into the weekend, however, with highs reaching the mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday.
Isolated thunderstorms become possible early next week as a broad ridge of high pressure steers a few disturbances into the area.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Another Region 8 campus has decided to wait another week before beginning the fall semester.
The COVID-19 pandemic has left the American Red Cross a little short-handed. But there is a way you can help.
Two Region 8 pastors, who had not spoken to each other until last December, now share an unbreakable bond.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.