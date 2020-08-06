Fourth man in custody, 1 still wanted in connection to Cape Girardeau murder investigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A fourth man is in custody in connection to a murder investigation.
The Newport Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas took Clarence Smith into custody on Thursday afternoon, August 6. He was wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.
One other suspect, Jaden T. Young, 20, of Cape Girardeau, is still wanted in connection to the investigation. He is wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree burglary and first-degree robbery. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-339-6621 or the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313.
Cape Girardeau police say Derrick Derrell Stafford, 20, of Mounds, Ill., was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 4. He is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail on $1 million bond for second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.
As of Tuesday, July 28, the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was disbanded and the Cape Girardeau Police Department took over the investigation.
Robert Ervin Simmons, 40, from Cape Girardeau, was taken into custody Monday afternoon on a warrant issued through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
He is being held on a no-bond warrant for second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted robbery.
Brandon M. Pratt, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Friday morning, July 24. He was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted robbery.
According to police, 21-year-old Anthony Miller, of Cape Girardeau, was shot at 12:30 a.m. on July 20 in the 400 block of Sheridan.
Miller was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.