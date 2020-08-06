JPS Superintendent responds to confusing ADH guidelines

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 superintendent says guidelines set forth by the Arkansas Department of Health can be confusing and conflicting.
Dr. Kim Wilbanks is superintendent for about 6,300 students at Jonesboro Public Schools.
Right now, she says there is a thin-line between the benefit and risk for returning students to what’s normal.
Wilbanks says the pressure is on to make the best decision for students and their families.
While schools have some flexibility to make decisions, a lot of the guidelines are universal and are not one-size-fits-all.
“I often said today we are making the best decisions that we can make with the information that we have. We are going to look back on this in a couple of years and say that was the right way to go and there are other decisions we are going to make and we’re going to say if we had only known we would have done something different,” Wilbanks says.
One main concern is the difference in guidelines for student activities like football and band.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines, masks are required for choir singers, and musicians must wear a mask with a slit or flap for the mouthpiece while being physically distanced by at least six feet.
Willbanks says the guidelines leave many superintendents with lots of questions.
“I don’t really know why they said an individual who is going to play band instruments has to have on a mask that only has an opening for their instrument and why they say a football player doesn’t have to wear a mask when they are playing football. I can’t answer that question. But, to superintendents, to school officials, to coaches, to band directors, to the general public, we kinda’ sometimes go I don’t know if I really understand that,” she says.
However, she acknowledges that state officials are doing their best, and the luxury of planning for months or years is not possible.
