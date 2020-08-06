Teen sentenced to 14 years for armed robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro teen accused of opening fire during the armed robbery of a discount store will spend the next 14 years in prison.
Kentorious Jamal Davenport, 19, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated robbery in last year’s hold-up of the Family Dollar store at 106 S. Gee St.
Police said Davenport robbed the cashier and two customers at gunpoint on Feb. 24, 2019.
During the robbery, he fired a handgun inside the store, striking the wall above the cashier’s head, before running out with $4,000 in cash.
Police arrested him just 30 minutes later after someone reported spotting him hiding in a carport on Jefferson Avenue.
Craighead County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Grant DeProw said Thursday Davenport will serve at least 70 percent of his 14-year sentence before he is eligible for parole.
“We are satisfied with the plea,” DeProw said in a news release. “It is an extreme amount of time to actually serve behind bars. This is one more dangerous criminal who won’t bother the citizens of Jonesboro.”
