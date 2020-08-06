Three arrested in lottery fraud, theft case

“(District Manager John) Timbs stated that around $4,000 in Lottery tickets and $1,300 cash was missing from Murphy’s and handed (Officer Russell) Gilbert a statement that he said was filled out by Gillmore. Gilbert asked Gillmore about the statement and about the lottery tickets and cash. Gillmore stated that Bryan (Beke), who also works at Murphy’s, told her that he needed money to pay something off then told her to scratch off some tickets, so she did,” the affidavit noted. “Gillmore stated that she thought Beke was paying for them and didn’t know the amount of the tickets was that much.”