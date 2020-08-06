Trumann Fire Department to receive COVID-19 grant

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A nearly $7,000 federal grant will help one area fire department replenish its supply of personal protective equipment, plus reimburse the costs of purchasing equipment and supplies.
According to a post on the Trumann Fire Department Facebook page, the Trumann Fire Department received a $7,025.52 grant from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program COVID-19 Supplemental.
“The grant is an extremely competitive federal grant funded by the Department of Homeland Security,” the post noted.
Trumann is one of seven fire departments in the state to receive the grant.
In addition to replenishing the supplies, officials said the money will be used to reimburse for the purchase of personal protective equipment and supplies used for COVID-19.
