12-year-old killed in late-night dirtbike crash on Trumann highway

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A juvenile was killed in a late-night crash in Trumann Wednesday.
According to Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson, at approximately 11:55 pm, the Trumann Police Department was dispatched to an accident involving a vehicle and motorcycle at the city and county line of State Hwy. 463 and Industrial Drive.
A 12-year-old juvenile male of Trumann was riding a dirt bike eastbound on Industrial Drive when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old male of Jonesboro, who was northbound on State Hwy 463. The twelve-year-old was fatally injured in the accident.
The accident is currently under investigation pending accident reconstruction and toxicology reports.
Arkansas State Police, Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, and Trumann Police Department are involved in investigating the accident.
