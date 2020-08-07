Arkansas State football adds home game vs. UCA to 2020 schedule

Arkansas State football adds home game vs. UCA to 2020 schedule
By Chris Hudgison | August 7, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 2:22 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football added an in-state opponent to their 2020 football schedule.

The Red Wolves announced Friday that they’ll host Central Arkansas on Saturday, September 19th. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was first to report the matchup. It would be the first meeting between since 2016, the Bears pulled off the upset that day 28-23.

Along with announcing the game, A-State said this: “While there is still potential for A-State to add an additional opponent, the UCA contest on Sept. 19 gives A-State 11 games on its regular-season schedule.”

The Bears roster includes Wynne native Logan Jessup (defensive line). Former Red Wolf defensive back Chaz Scales is the UCA cornerbacks coach.

Arkansas State 2020 Football Schedule (* - Sun Belt Games)

September 5th: at Memphis

September 12th: TBD

September 19th: vs. Central Arkansas

September 26th: vs. Tulsa

October 3rd: at Coastal Carolina *

Thursday, October 15th: vs. Georgia State *

October 24th: at Appalachian State *

October 31st: vs. Troy *

Thursday, November 5th: at Louisiana *

November 14th: vs. ULM *

November 21st: at Texas State *

November 28th: vs. South Alabama *

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.