Arkansas State football adds home game vs. UCA to 2020 schedule

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football added an in-state opponent to their 2020 football schedule.
The Red Wolves announced Friday that they’ll host Central Arkansas on Saturday, September 19th. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was first to report the matchup. It would be the first meeting between since 2016, the Bears pulled off the upset that day 28-23.
Along with announcing the game, A-State said this: “While there is still potential for A-State to add an additional opponent, the UCA contest on Sept. 19 gives A-State 11 games on its regular-season schedule.”
The Bears roster includes Wynne native Logan Jessup (defensive line). Former Red Wolf defensive back Chaz Scales is the UCA cornerbacks coach.
Arkansas State 2020 Football Schedule (* - Sun Belt Games)
September 5th: at Memphis
September 12th: TBD
September 19th: vs. Central Arkansas
September 26th: vs. Tulsa
October 3rd: at Coastal Carolina *
Thursday, October 15th: vs. Georgia State *
October 24th: at Appalachian State *
October 31st: vs. Troy *
Thursday, November 5th: at Louisiana *
November 14th: vs. ULM *
November 21st: at Texas State *
November 28th: vs. South Alabama *
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.