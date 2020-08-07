Arkansas State kicks off fall camp with Friday morning session

Friday was our first glimpse at 4 D1 transfers. Defensive back Tahj Herring-Wilson is expected to start in the secondary, he played 3 seasons at UConn. Defensive lineman Kennan Solomon arrives at A-State from NC State. Javan Hawes is part of a loaded Red Wolves wide receiver depth chart, he played at Cincinnati last year. Roshauud Paul is also in the mix, he played SEC ball at Texas A&M.