Arkansas State kicks off fall camp with Friday morning session

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re tentatively 29 days away from the Arkansas State season opener.
One sure thing is that Red Wolves football kicked off fall camp Friday morning. Social distancing and masks were as prevalent as pigskin, A-State continues to navigate through COVID-19 protocols.
They had a 2 plus hour session, here’s some more numbers to keep in mind.
It’s #12 versus #3 for QB1: Logan Bonner got the first reps in practice followed by Layne Hatcher. Hatcher looks to build off a stellar 2019 campaign where he was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year.
They’re among 13 starters back, 8 of them earned All-Sun Belt honors in 2019.
JHS alum Jonathan Adams Jr. is one of the headliners, he’s on the Biletnikoff Award watch list.
Friday was our first glimpse at 4 D1 transfers. Defensive back Tahj Herring-Wilson is expected to start in the secondary, he played 3 seasons at UConn. Defensive lineman Kennan Solomon arrives at A-State from NC State. Javan Hawes is part of a loaded Red Wolves wide receiver depth chart, he played at Cincinnati last year. Roshauud Paul is also in the mix, he played SEC ball at Texas A&M.
Arkansas State continues fall camp Saturday at 8:35am.
