Aug. 7: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday, Aug. 7.
Weather Headlines
An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible on an otherwise hot Friday.
Peeks of sun today will heat us into the upper-80s, but humidity will be held in check by northeast winds.
We’ll start to feel that summer weather this weekend as highs surge into the mid-90s.
Our heat index will climb to near 100°F during this time.
Isolated storms should develop along a stalled front early next week, giving us some much needed rain and a brief cooldown across Region 8.
News Headlines
As the first day of school draws closer, parents and teachers are finding the Arkansas Department of Health’s guidelines to be confusing and conflicting.
A hospital stay is preventing an A-State graduate from “walking” in Saturday’s commencement, so the chancellor brought the ceremony to her.
Now that the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex is close to becoming a reality, the city is now looking for ways to drum up money.
