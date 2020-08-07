Batesville School Board meets, takes no action Friday on personnel issue

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville School Board met Friday evening to discuss a personnel issue involving an assistant superintendent who has been placed on leave.
According to Superintendent Michael Hester, the board did not move on the issue but will meet at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the district’s administrative offices, 955 Water Street, to discuss the issue further.
District officials have not said why the assistant superintendent was placed on leave.
